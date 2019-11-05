Tara Sutaria On Dating Rumours With Aadar Jain: “He Is Special To Me”

After Ishaan Khatter and Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria is now linked with Aadar Jain. The actress recently attended Bachchan’s Diwali Bash this year along with Aadar and that’s when the speculations began.

Tara and Aadar walked hand-in-hand at the Diwali bash and even posed for the shutterbugs together. The stunning actress was asked if something is going on between her and Jain.

The Student Of The Year 2 actress told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends.”

When asked if they are dating or not, Tara Sutaria gave a very confusing answer. However, she didn’t deny the news. The actress answered, “Well, we enjoy each other’s company.”

On the work front, Tara is all geared up for the release of her second film, Marjaavan. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. The audience is excited about the film because of the whistle-worthy dialogues and action scenes. Marjaavan is slated to release on November 15, 2019.

