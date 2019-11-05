Malaika Arora On Wedding Plans With Arjun Kapoor: “I’m All About A White Wedding”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor make for a hot couple. It was on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 6 last year when both of them admitted that they are indeed together. Immediately after they made it official, news of their wedding started making headlines.

Earlier this year, there were speculations that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will take the nuptial vows in April in a Christain wedding ceremony. However, it was mere false news.

However, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl recently revealed that she loves Christain wedding. Malaika Arora appeared on Neha Dhupia’s #NoFilterNeha Season 4 and was asked about her wedding plans with Arjun Kapoor.

She said, “I’m all about a white wedding, [and have] always liked the [ concept] of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girl [friends], my girl gang.” When asked who will be her bridesmaid, she answered it will be Vahbiz Mehta.

The actress-model also shared what Arjun Kapoor thinks of the way she clicks his photos. Malaika said, “He thinks I do a crappy job of taking his pictures. He clicks better pictures of me, so, the pictures I take fail in comparison.”

In their interviews earlier, both Malaika and Arjun said that they are very happy in their relationship together. The couple mentioned that they are in no hurry to get married and want to enjoy what they have together.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!