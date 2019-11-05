Panipat Trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt & Kriti Sanon’s Period Drama Is High On Action & Grandeur

Maverick director Ashutosh Gowariker, who has made acclaimed films in the past, is now all set to treat his audiences with yet another visual treat. The makers today released the trailer of Panipat which features Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon & Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles.

Amidst all praises, the team has today unveiled a new poster featuring the trio and the trailer digitally. The trailer showcases the Maratha empire and its epic tale.

Right from the background score to picturesque locations and grandeur sets, everything is just on point. Arjun as the raging warrior, Kriti’s charm and Sanjay’s antagonistic avatar, this trailer is a complete package. Check out the trailer of one of the bravest battles ever fought here:

Set in 1761, Panipat is about the Maratha Empire which had reached its zenith and their grip on Hindustan reigned supreme with no-one to challenge them. Until an invader set his eyes on the throne of Hindustan. Here’s when Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army led a northern expedition in order to repel the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the king of Afghanistan.

Director Ashutosh Gowariker says, “The entire team of Panipat is overwhelmed by the response we have received from the media. A special preview was arranged for the media before the trailer released and the feedback was positive. We hope that the audiences like the trailer. We have tried to live up to the expectations.”

It is produced by Sunita Gowariker under their banner of AGPPL along with Rohit Shelatkar’s company Vision World and is Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film is slated to release on 6th December 2019.

