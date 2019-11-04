Panipat Posters: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Don The Royalty Whereas Sanjay Dutt Is War-Ready

With just a day left for the trailer to release, the makers of Panipat are increasing the excitement amongst the audience by revealing the first looks of the characters through posters. The makers have released three posters which respectively star Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun as Sadashiv Rao Bhau is dressed as a Maratha warrior and looks the part. A fiery war in the background adds to his character and a sunlit face with proud expression are only increasing the excitement. The poster is reminiscing to that of Ranveer Singh’s look from Bajirao Mastani.

Sanjay Dutt

The veteran actor plays Ahmad Shah Abdali and is fierce and ferocious in the poster as a Mughal warrior. All covered in armour the actor can be seen rocking the kohl eyes and looking dreadful in a full-grown beard. The dark clouds on the battlefield in his background are a reference to his grey character that we will get to see in the film.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti in a never seen before avatar steps in the shoes of Parvati Bai and looks radiant and beautiful in the Maharashtrian attire. The poster features the fort in the background whose Parvati was the queen of. Kriti is certainly giving us a dejavu of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Kashibai from Bajirao Mastani.

Panipat directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar is a film based on the epic war of Panipat. The film is set to hit the screens on December 6 and the trailer of the same is less than a day away. With the beautiful posters and the aesthetics, the makers have made fans ask for more and left them curious

