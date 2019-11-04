Did Shah Rukh Khan Not Save Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Publicist Archana Sadanand At All?

The episode where megastar Shah Rukh Khan saved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s publicist Archana Sadanand from fire at Bachchan family’s annual Diwali gala has been all over the internet and has grabbed a huge number of headlines. While we have not got any first-person account from a biggie in attendance there are many stories surfacing. The recent one says it was Aishwarya who saved the lady and not SRK and below is all you need to know.

The newest reports have that it was Aishwarya who ran to save her manager and not Shah Rukh. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source present at the part revealed that Shah Rukh was nowhere in the picture.

The source said, “Archana Sadanand (Aishwarya’s publicist) was walking down the stairs when her dupatta caught fire in a diya. In no time at all her clothes were aflame. Everyone was too stunned to do anything. It was Aishwarya who rushed and tore away the burning portion of Archana’s dupatta.”

Where did SRK’s name pop up is a complete mystery in itself! Meanwhile, Archana is still in the hospital recovering from her burns. Luckily her face was safe and did not come in contact with the fire.

