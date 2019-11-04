Shah Rukh Khan To Collab With Asuran Maker Vetrimaaran For A Bollywood Project?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been trending all over social media from the past couple of days following his 54th Birthday which was on Saturday. Apart from his birthday celebrations, the actor is also in news for his next, a yet to be titled project which will be helmed by Kollywood filmmaker Atlee Kumar.

The latest news related to the King Of Bollywood is, a picture of My Name Is Khan actor along with Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran has been going viral all over the Internet. There are strong speculations among fans that the duo might be coming together for a Bollywood project soon.

Reportedly, Vetrimaaran met SRK on occasion of his birthday and the duo spent some time discussing their films.

Talking about SRK, the superstar’s fans all over had been waiting for an announcement related to his next on his Birthday.

SRK who was last seen on big screens last year in Aanand L Rai’s Zero on his Birthday mentioned that there is still some time before he announces his next.

Talking about Vetrimaaran, the filmmaker is on cloud nine following the success of his latest directorial release Asuran which has Kollywood superstar Dhanush in lead opposite Malayalam actress Manju Warrier.

The Dhanush starrer, when released, garnered over 100 crores at the box office in span of just two weeks to become one of the most successful releases this year from South.

