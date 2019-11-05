Ed Skrein On ‘Midway’ Co-star Mandy Moore: “She Is A Force Of Nature”

“Game Of Thrones” star Ed Skrein says singer-actress Mandy Moore shows great power and incredible humility in front of the camera.

Skrein worked with Moore in upcoming war film “Midway”.

“Mandy Moore is a force of nature. Somehow, she has great power and incredible humility in front of the camera at the same time; it’s a wonderful duality,” said Skrein, who will be seen as US Navy bomber pilot Richard “Dick” Best and Moore will be seen as his on-screen partner.

“At one point another character tells Ann, ‘I’ve got to tell you, I’ve often wondered what type of woman would marry Dick Best – and you do not disappoint’. She really is his perfect counterpart”, he added.

Written by West Tooke, “Midway” is about the US soldiers and pilots who changed the course of World War II during the Battle of Midway in June 1942. The film also stars Luke Evans, Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Aaron Eckhart and Nick Jonas. PVR Pictures will release the film in India on November 8.

