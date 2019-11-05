Martin Scorsese SLAMS Marvel Cinema Further: “I Grew Up & I Developed A Sense Of Movies”

Last month, filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s comment on Marvel films grabbed a lot of headlines. His comments of Marvel feels ‘not being a cinema’ and ‘theme park’ didn’t go well with a lot of the fans and also stars who worked in these films.

After all the backlash, The Irishman director finally opened up to explain what his point was. In an opinion piece he wrote for NY Times, Martin Scorsese wrote a long post explaining what he meant how cinema from his time is different than what it is now.

He wrote, “When I was in England in early October, I gave an interview to Empire magazine. I was asked a question about Marvel movies. I answered it. I said that I’ve tried to watch a few of them and that they’re not for me, that they seem to me to be closer to theme parks than they are to movies as I’ve known and loved them throughout my life, and that in the end, I don’t think they’re cinema.”

He wrote that people have seized the last part of his answer as insulting and portraying it as his hatred for Marvel films. He shared, “If anyone is intent on characterizing my words in that light, there’s nothing I can do to stand in the way.”

“Many franchise films are made by people of considerable talent and artistry. You can see it on the screen. The fact that the films themselves don’t interest me is a matter of personal taste and temperament. I know that if I were younger, if I’d come of age at a later time, I might have been excited by these pictures and maybe even wanted to make one myself. But I grew up when I did and I developed a sense of movies — of what they were and what they could be — that was as far from the Marvel universe as we on Earth are from Alpha Centauri,” reads another paragraph.

He also wrote, “So, you might ask, what’s my problem? Why not just let superhero films and other franchise films be? The reason is simple. In many places around this country and around the world, franchise films are now your primary choice if you want to see something on the big screen. It’s a perilous time in film exhibition, and there are fewer independent theatres than ever. The equation has flipped and streaming has become the primary delivery system. Still, I don’t know a single filmmaker who doesn’t want to design films for the big screen, to be projected before audiences in theatres.”

