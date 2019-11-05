Bala Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gala Time In Varanasi; Actor Enjoys Banarasi Paan, Ganga Aarti & Boat Ride

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently ruling the hearts of everyone with his spectacular performances, is all geared up for his upcoming film, Bala. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the pivotal roles. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the story of the film revolves around Ayushmann’s character who is facing premature balding and the rest is followed by a twist of humour to it.

The actor is currently on a promotional spree and he was yesterday in Varanasi having a whale of a time in the city, he visited the famous ghats there. He started off with a jamming session with the students of Banaras Hindu University. Ayushmann along with the students jammed on Bala’s recently released track, Pyaar Toh Tha on the ghat. He was even gifted a portrait of Bala made by the students of the university. Post this, a special Ganga aarti was done in the name of Ayushmann on the ghat.

Ayushmann even took a boat ride and he visited some famous ghats like Dashashwamedh ghat, Assi Ghat, Chet Sigh Ghat, Rajendraprasad Ghat, Ahilyabai Ghat and Raj Ghat. Not only this, Ayushmann even enjoyed scrumptious and famous delicacies of Banaras on the boat. But the cherry on the cake was that he even ate the most famous, Banarasi Paan! Can it get any better?

Well, amidst his hectic schedule, we are sure that this must have been the best thing ever for Ayushmann. Bala, produced by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films Production, is all set to hit the theatres on November 8, Select previews on 7th November.

