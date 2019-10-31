Bala Promo: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Identity Loss Is Hilarious

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala has become the talk of the town due to more than one reasons. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the excitement going till the release. After releasing two dialogue promos of the film, the makers have now released one more promo.

The new promo of the film emphasises on Ayushmann’s character Bala and talks about his Identity loss due to his balding issues. The promo also features Javed Jaaferi who has a funny banter with Bala.

As the trailer has itself shown us that Javed and Ayushmann’s conversations are the funniest and the promo is a hilarious extension to it.

The two promos that released before had Bhumi in the first one and showed how she is a dominating character and how she taunts Bala for his problem. The second had Yami who was on a date with Bala and discussed a nickname for the two.

The new one focuses on Bala and gives an insight into his emotions and mind. The film revolves around a boy from Kanpur suffering from alopecia and how the society looks at it as a taboo.

Directed by Stree fame Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bala is a story of a man from Kanpur suffering from alopecia and has to go through the societal pressure and its obsession with hair. The film is set to hit the big screen on November 7 this year.

