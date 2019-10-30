Bala New Promo: Ayushmann Khurrana & Yami Gautam Coin A New Romantic Name ‘Babyu’

The team of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala is gearing up for the release of the film. While the release is a week away, today the makers have released a new promo of the film featuring Ayushmann and Yami Gautam in a funny banter while they coin a new nickname Babyu.

The set up feels like it is a date between Pari (Yami) and Bala (Ayushmann) and they are deciding a nickname for each other.

While deciding the nick name, Bala suggests Baby while Yami wants it to be babu. The two zero down on the addition of two and coin Babyu. Well, that is some cheesy old school romance.

Catch the promo right below:

We think this “Babyu” name is pretty cool and will trend on the social media in coming days.

This is the second promo in two days. The last promo features Ayuhmann and Bhumi. In the first, Bhumi was seen ragging Ayushmann for his baldness. The promos have turned out to be hilarious and are increasing the excitement for the film.

Directed by Stree fame Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bala is a story of a man from Kanpur suffering from alopecia and has to go through the societal pressure and its obsession with hair. The film is set to hit the big screen on November 7 this year.

