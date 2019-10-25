Housefull 4 Box Office Review: Akshay Kumar As Bala Is Set To Give Another 200-Crore Grosser

Housefull 4 Box Office Review: Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Jamie Lever, Sharad Kelkar

Director: Farhad Samji

Producer: Nadiadwala & Grandsons Entertainment

Housefull 4 Box Office Review: Expectations

Being the 4th part of Bollywood’s one of the biggest comedy franchises, Housefull 4 carries huge expectations. The film is set on a lavish scale and the entertaining trailers further raised the level of excitement. Music is also a Hit and the film is a Diwali release which makes the trade expect big numbers from it.

Housefull 4 Box Office Review: Impact

Housefull 4 is easily one of most entertaining films of this franchise and also one of the funniest films in recent times. Don’t watch this film for story but for the screenplay which has the capacity to bring the house down with laughter. Housefull 4 is one of the shining examples of the out and out Bollywood comedies. The jokes are outright hilarious, the dialogues are “Pun”tastic and will not let you go for a loo break even if your balls are hurting. There are so many scenes which deserve extra mention but it’s not possible to mention all of them. But don’t miss the Baahubali spoof song which will make you laugh out loud. The large sets, stunning shots and background music adds to the value.

Akshay Kumar is in top form. As Bala he gives one of the funniest ever performance and it won’t be wrong to say that he is “Baap of Wicked Sunny (Mujhse Shaadi Karogi) and even Jolly (Housefull 2)”. He is a master of expressions and slapstick comedy and you have to see him in the film to believe it. One actor who totally takes the credit along with Akshay is Johny Lever. He is a riot especially in the second half when his character goes through a transformation. You would literally want to take some rest from laughing while watching him on screen. Kriti Sanon looks damn gorgeous. Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda look beautiful too. Sadly they don’t have anything more to offer in this film. Riteish Deshmukh is good. Bobby Deol is strictly okey. He overacts in a lot of scenes. Chunky Pandey has his moments.

HF4 will be thoroughly enjoyed by masses but elite audience may not like the jokes. I fear the reactions can be totally opposite compared to the audience to which this film is targetted. Also, thumbs down for some misogynist jokes.

Housefull 4 Box Office Review: Prospects

Housefull 4 will be loved by the majority of the audience. Opening of the film won’t be great as it has released in Pre-Diwali period but in upcoming few days it will take full benefit of the festive period and will prove to be a Sure Shot Hit.

Housefull 4 is another 200 crores grosser of Akshay Kumar and will emerge his highest grosser as well.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!