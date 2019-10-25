Disha Patani Raises The Temperature SUPER HIGH With Her Latest Drool Worthy Picture

Baaghi actress Disha Patani enjoys a fan following of over 26 million on her Instagram account, courtesy her sizzling drool-worthy posts which never fail to give us our daily dose of fitness motivation.

Disha is back with yet another sexy photo where she looks sizzling as she flaunts her washboard abs in a Calvin Klein bikini in hues of black and red. The actress posed with utmost poise and surely looks hot. One of the highlighting elements in the picture is Disha’s au-naturale makeup.

The Bharat actress opted for brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner and nude lips with a brown blush. Her wavy hair fell perfectly over her shoulders and Disha looked stunning in totality.

While millions drool over Disha’s hotness the actress herself feels she is just another simple girl. Disha has been quoted by IANS saying, “I don’t consider myself as a hot person. I am very much like a tomboy in real life. It’s only because of my photoshoots that people consider me to appear ‘hot’! I am a regular girl who believes in simplicity.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha will next be seen alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri’s Malang. The romantic thriller also features Kunal Khemmu and is slated for a 2020 release. It is also being speculated that Disha will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe which has been making news for a quite a while now.

Disha was last seen alongside Dabangg actor Salman Khan is Bharat and with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shorff in Baaghi 2.

