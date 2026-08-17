Gunmaaster G9 Release Date Announced (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza, and Aparashakti Khurana are all set to come together in Gunmaaster G9. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film is being presented as a mix of action, romance, and music. Ever since the project was announced, it created buzz among audience, and the cast was one of the factors.

The makers have announced the theatrical release of Gunmaaster G9. Producer Deepak Mukut has locked November 27, 2026, as the release date for Hashmi’s next film. While the release date has been unveiled, details about the storyline and the characters are still under wraps.

Bollywood’s Iconic Duo Emraan Hashmi & Himesh Reshammiya Reunite

The film also marks the reunion of the iconic pair Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya. Nearly after two decades, this brings back a combination that has previously delivered memorable musical and cinematic collaborations. The much-awaited movie has now locked the release date.

Talking about the reunion, producer Mukut said, “We were keen to bring Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt, and Himesh Reshammiya together once again, and Gunmaaster G9 has given us the opportunity to do just that. Romance, action, and music form a heady cocktail in the film, and it has come together beautifully.”

Director Aditya Datt added, “Gunmaaster G9 has been one of the most demanding yet exhilarating films of my career. Our endeavor was to ensure that every action sequence, every emotion, and every frame carries a sense of impact. Reuniting with Emraan and Himesh after all these years has been an extraordinary experience, and I am excited for audiences to see what we have created.”

More About Gunmaaster G9

The action romance, Gunmaaster G9, stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza, and Aparshakti Khurana in leading roles. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film is a SRE Studio LLP production. Bankrolled by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., the film will open in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

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