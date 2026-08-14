Awarapan 2 X Review: Check Out What Netizens Feel About Emraan Hashmi’s Film ( Photo Credit – YouTube )



Emraan Hashmi is back on the big screen! This Independence Day weekend, Awaparan 2 returns to the big screen with a wave of nostalgia while also competing with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 at the box office. The wave of nostalgia for Awarapan 2 is quite strong, as the pre-sales have shown. The film is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, whose music remains popular even two decades later.

Awarapan 2 X Reviews

Reactions from fans of the franchise have been popping up on X. While nostalgia is winning hearts, watching Emraan Hashmi return as Shivam Pandit has struck a chord with audiences. Meanwhile, some have pointed out that the film’s plot is predictable. Even though it is not as good as its predecessor, audiences say the film is worth a watch and takes you back in time.

An audience member shared a simple review for Awarapan 2-” Original song in Awarapan 2. Paisa wasool.”

Another person called it a massive hit. “C-E-R-T-I-F-I-E-D B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R. EMRAAN HASHMI IS BACK! As #ShivamPandit, Emraan Hashmi delivers the kind of performance that reminds you why this character became so iconic. Intense, raw and deeply emotional – he is easily the BIGGEST HIGHLIGHT of #Awarapan2. The film’s take on #ChildTrafficking gives the story a strong emotional backbone, while the MUSIC and callbacks to #Awarapan bring back that nostalgia in a big way.”

They further wrote, “When Shivam Pandit hits, Awarapan2 absolutely HITS! A MASSY, EMOTIONAL & NOSTALGIC ride.”

#Awarapan2Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

C-E-R-T-I-F-I-E-D B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R



EMRAAN HASHMI IS BACK! 🔥



As #ShivamPandit, Emraan Hashmi delivers the kind of performance that reminds you why this character became so iconic. Intense, raw and deeply emotional – he is easily the BIGGEST… — Sujit Patra (@sachinfansujit) August 14, 2026

Another person also complimented the film. “Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit is still the biggest highlight… he still has that same vibe, but this time you get to see a much more emotional side of his character too. The writing is good, and the movie has enough action, emotions, love, and redemption to keep you invested. The Bangkok car chase in the beginning was a great start, and the climax also works really well.”

“Disha Patani is good, Shabana Azmi is solid as always, and the supporting cast does its job. But obviously, you cannot make Awarapan 2 without talking about the music. This is where the movie really gets you. The songs and background score bring back that old Awarapan feeling. I also liked how they used references from the first part. It doesn’t feel like they are just forcing nostalgia everywhere.”

“Is it better than the first one… Nope. But is it a worthy sequel? I’d say yes.. I mean one time watch,” they added.

#Awarapan2 3.5/5



Okay, this one actually surprised me.



Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit is still the biggest highlight… he still has that same vibe but this time you get to see a much more emotional side of his character too.



The writing is good and the movie has enough… pic.twitter.com/T0jQZwCkAA — Gill (@Hanjigill) August 14, 2026

Complimenting the man of the hour, another audience member wrote, “The music is really good, and the occupancy at my cinema is crazy. Looks like the film has opened very strongly. And man, Emraan Hashmi’s screen presence absolutely mogs so many global stars in India. He looks lethal. That physique, that presence… and knowing it’s not VFX makes it even more impressive. I genuinely don’t understand why Emraan doesn’t get more mass or commercial roles.”

But they further wrote, “Coming to the film, the story is predictable. You can almost figure out everything within the first 30 minutes, so you’re basically waiting for the execution. Thankfully, that part has been surprisingly good so far.”

#Awarapan2 | First Half | @emraanhashmi



The music is really good, and the occupancy at my cinema is crazy. Looks like the film has opened very strongly. And man, Emraan Hashmi’s screen presence absolutely mogs so many global stars in India. He looks lethal. That physique, that… https://t.co/cCtS0h717q — Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) August 14, 2026

Another person wrote, “Just walked out of Awarapan 2. Emraan Hashmi still owns Shivam’s pain like no one else can—raw, intense, and completely absorbing. The scale is bigger this time, the action hits hard, and the emotional core still lands. When Phir Aao plays, you will get emotional, no doubt about it. Not perfect, but a solid, heartfelt watch. 3.5/5.”

Just walked out of Awarapan 2. Emraan Hashmi still owns Shivam’s pain like no one else can—raw, intense, and completely absorbing.



The scale is bigger this time, the action hits hard, and the emotional core still lands.



When Phir Aao plays, you will get emotional, no doubt… pic.twitter.com/qMoPFTvHJj — I'm Toxic (@Rocky_CmVijay) August 14, 2026

More About Awarapan 2

Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit after nearly two decades. The first film was not a box-office success, but its music, Emraan’s performance, and emotional plot stayed with the audience, and that is the true win for the film. Purely for nostalgia, the sequel is seeing packed theaters on Friday morning in several parts of the country. While Emraan returns for the sequel, Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Ami. In the film, fans will see Shabana Azmi in a role that offers a different side of the veteran actor. Nitin Kakkar has directed the film, and it is produced by Vishesh Bhatt.

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Must Read: Batwara 1947 Trailer Breakdown: 3 Scenes & 5 Dialogues From Sunny Deol & Shabana Azmi’s Film That Hint At A Box Office Tsunami!



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