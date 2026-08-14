Batwara 1947 X Review: Check Out What Netizens Have To Say About Sunny Deol’s Film ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Sunny Deol is back with an Independence Day weekend release. His last release for the holiday was 3 years ago with Gadar 2. The film dominated the box office, proving that Sunny Deol is still a massive crowd puller. With Batwara 1947, which has been released in theatres today, the actor returned to a genre that he is well known for. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition. The film is based on Asghar Wajahat’s bestselling book Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai.

Batwara 1947 X Reviews

Many who watched the film on opening day are largely praising it. The audience has been praising Sunny Deol’s commanding presence and lauding him for balancing his mass avatar with emotional moments. Preity Zinta also marks her comeback to Hindi cinema with the film, while Shabana Azmi plays a heart-wrenching character.

Among the first reviews on X read, “If you’re a Sunny Deol fan, this one is definitely for you. And if you like the whole brotherhood and unity angle, you’re going to enjoy it even more. Otherwise, you can skip it. The writing is genuinely very good. The first half takes a little time, but once the Partition is announced, the film gets much stronger. The railway station sequence was especially powerful. We also get to see a more emotional side of Sunny Paaji, which I really liked. But the biggest soul of this movie is Shabana Azmi. She is absolutely brilliant. Preity Zinta is also great to see on the big screen again, and Karan Deol does well too.”

#Batwara1947 – 4/5



If you’re a Sunny Deol fan.. this one is definitely for you. And if you like the whole brotherhood and unity angle, you’re going to enjoy it even more. Otherwise, you can skip it.



The writing is genuinely very good. The first half takes a little time but once… pic.twitter.com/UZb11m5JhO — Gill (@Hanjigill) August 14, 2026

Another person complimented the film’s writing, “I liked that #Batwara1947 made me uncomfortable before it made me emotional. Sikandar and Hamida both make choices in the first half that frustrated me. Nobody is presented as morally perfect. But as their fear, displacement, and insecurity start to make sense, you judge them differently. Good character writing does exactly that.”

I liked that #Batwara1947 made me uncomfortable before it made me emotional. Sikandar and Hamida both make choices in the first half that frustrated me. Nobody is presented as morally perfect. But as their fear, displacement and insecurity start making sense, you judge them… pic.twitter.com/uQwZLRjCZ9 — Mukul jee 🇮🇳 (@imukuljee) August 14, 2026

Speaking about what sets this Partition drama apart, an X user wrote, “Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947 is not just another Partition drama—it is a deeply emotional story about displacement, loss, communal hatred and, above all, humanity. While many films set against Partition often rely on loud nationalism or heightened melodrama, Santoshi chooses a more character-driven route. He allows the pain of 1947 to emerge through ordinary people, their broken homes, and the relationships they form amid extraordinary circumstances. Sunny Deol is outstanding precisely because he avoids his familiar larger-than-life persona. Shabana Azmi is exceptional. Preity Zinta makes a graceful and welcome return to Hindi cinema.”

#Batwara1947: SOLID. ⭐️⭐️⭐️✨

3.5/5#RajkumarSantoshi ’s Batwara 1947 is not just another Partition drama—it is a deeply emotional story about displacement, loss, communal hatred and, above all, humanity. While many films set against Partition often rely on loud nationalism or… pic.twitter.com/tb3q9Hk6Hj — 🌹हम_बेपरवाह🌹 (@hum_beparwaah) August 14, 2026

Another fan spoke about how the film stays back after it’s over. “Didn’t expect Batwara 1947 to stay with me this much after the film ended. I went in expecting the usual Sunny Deol power moments, but the scenes I’m still thinking about are the quieter ones. Sikandar slowly beginning to see Mai as his own mother, is beautifully done. Sunny’s eyes do most of the work there.”

Didn’t expect #Batwara1947 to stay with me this much after the film ended. I went in expecting the usual Sunny Deol power moments, but the scenes I’m still thinking about are the quieter ones. Sikandar slowly beginning to see Mai as his own mother is beautifully done. Sunny’s… pic.twitter.com/FK54UUPeGM — Sweta Chowdhury (@iSwetaChowdhury) August 14, 2026

A person wrote, “My favourite thing about #Batwara1947 is that Sikandar is not written as a perfect hero from the first frame. There were moments in the first half where I genuinely disagreed with him. Then the film slowly makes him confront his own anger and prejudices. By the climax, I was completely rooting for him. That arc really worked for me.”

My favourite thing about #Batwara1947 is that Sikandar is not written as a perfect hero from the first frame. There were moments in the first half where I genuinely disagreed with him. Then the film slowly makes him confront his own anger and prejudices. By the climax, I was… pic.twitter.com/M84u9TsD90 — Sourabh Bakshi (@SourabhBakshi_) August 14, 2026

Another user said the film has goosebump-worthy moments. “Just watched Batwara 1947 and honestly bro, main abhi tak shock mein hoon. We used to think #Gadar was his peak, but this is a legendary, Great comeback for Sunny Deol! The way he dominates the screen is pure GOOSEBUMPS stuff. Complete theatrical destruction, absolute MASTERCLASS!”

Just watched #Batwara1947 and honestly bro, main abhi tak shock mein hoon. We used to think #Gadar was his peak, but this is a legendary, Great comeback for #SunnyDeol! The way he dominates the screen is pure GOOSEBUMPS stuff. What a POWERHOUSE performance, especially in the… pic.twitter.com/X4sR2tPK6I — Suresh Parmar® (@iamSureshParmar) August 14, 2026

“Ek moment Sunny Deol theatre ko roar karwate hain, next moment poora hall silent. #Batwara1947 proves that mass acting and emotional acting can belong in the same performance,” said another audience member.

Ek moment Sunny Deol theatre ko roar karwate hain, next moment 🔥👏 poora hall silent. #Batwara1947 proves that mass acting and emotional acting can belong in the same performance. #Batwara #Batwara1947Review — Mousumi Deshpande. (@mousumi4988) August 14, 2026

More About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film reunites the filmmaker with Sunny Deol after decades. The duo has worked together on films such as Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan’s production house. The film narrates the story of a Muslim man who moves to Pakistan during the partition in 1947. He, however, finds a Hindu woman in his new home who refuses to move out. It was her home before the partition, and she stayed put despite the political tension between the two countries. However, Sunny Deol takes charge of protecting her and views her as his own mother. He does so while protecting his own family.

Batwara 1947 is clashing with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 in theaters today. As of Friday morning, Emraan’s nostalgia-driven film is leading at the box office. However, Batwara 1947 is also enjoying strong word-of-mouth so far.

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