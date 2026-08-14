Kuldeep Bhargava Opens Up About His Film Love Lottery ( Photo Credit – Cinema Ganj Films )

In an era where societal perceptions and legal battles often overshadow the true essence of relationships, filmmaker and producer Kuldeep Bhargava, popularly known as ‘Tushar,’ is set to break the silence with his upcoming movie Love Lottery. Produced under the banner of Cinema Ganj Films, this film promises to be a compelling blend of courtroom drama and suspense thriller, inspired by real-life events. With a star-studded cast and a story that challenges societal norms, Tushar aims to shed light on the often-overlooked struggles men face in modern relationships.

He is a businessman-turned-filmmaker from Lucknow, and Love Lottery marks his debut in the film industry. Here’s an exclusive interview in which he shares insights into the film, its themes, and his vision for impactful cinema.

Kuldeep Bhargava, ‘Tushar,’ you are producing the upcoming movie Love Lottery. Can you tell us what inspired this project and what message you hope to convey through it?

Love Lottery is inspired by true events and seeks to raise a voice about men’s rights and societal perceptions surrounding marriage, law, and trust. As a producer, I wanted to create a film that not only entertains but also encourages dialogue about often-overlooked issues. The story explores the complexities of modern relationships, courtroom battles, and moral dilemmas, emphasizing the importance of understanding and empathy in our society.

The film is produced under the banner of Cinema Ganj Films. What was your vision behind this production house?

Our aim with Cinema Ganj Films is to produce socially relevant and impactful cinema. We believe movies are a powerful platform for social change, and through our films, we want to highlight issues that matter. Love Lottery is a step toward creating stories that resonate with audiences and spark conversations.

Can you tell us about the team involved in making this film?

Certainly. The film is directed by Arvind Pandey, with a screenplay by Ankur Khattri. Navin V. Mishra is handling cinematography, capturing the intensity of the narrative, while the music is composed by Varun Mishra and Arvind Pandey. The cast includes talented actors like Akshay Oberoi, Heli Daruwala, Kabir Duhan Singh, Hemant Pandey, Vijayant Kohli, and Santosh Shukla, among others. Each person has contributed significantly to bringing this story to life.

The film’s first look introduces several characters. How did you select the cast, and what roles do they play?

We selected actors who could authentically portray the nuanced personalities of our characters. Akshay Oberoi and Heli Daruwala are our leads, representing the modern urban couple caught in a web of legal and emotional conflicts. The supporting cast, including Kabir Duhan Singh and Hemant Pandey, adds depth and intensity. The first look offers glimpses into their personalities while maintaining an air of mystery about the storyline.

The film is inspired by real events. How does this influence your storytelling?

It adds authenticity and gravity to the film. By drawing from real-life issues, we aim to shed light on the struggles faced by many men in legal and societal battles. The story encourages viewers to question societal stereotypes, understand different perspectives, and reflect on the importance of trust and communication.

Love Lottery is described as a blend of courtroom drama and suspense thriller. How do you plan to keep the audience engaged?

The key is in the storytelling, keeping it intense, emotionally charged, and unpredictable. The courtroom scenes reveal hidden truths, while suspense elements build anticipation. The background score heightens the tension, ensuring viewers remain captivated till the end.

The film is set to release on September 18th, 2026. What do you hope audiences take away from it?

I want viewers to develop a deeper understanding of the complexities involved in marriage and societal perceptions. The film encourages empathy, questions stereotypes, and promotes honest conversations about men’s rights and societal expectations. Ultimately, I hope it inspires change and awareness.

What challenges did you face during production?

Portraying sensitive issues authentically was a challenge. We wanted to avoid stereotypes and ensure balanced representation. Managing a talented ensemble cast within tight schedules also required meticulous planning. Our dedicated team worked tirelessly to overcome these hurdles.

Are there future projects exploring similar themes?

Yes, I want to continue making films that address social issues and inspire change. Whether it’s gender rights, societal norms, or legal reforms, I believe cinema can be a catalyst for awareness and progress.

As Love Lottery prepares for its release, Kuldeep Bhargava, Tushar, hopes the film will ignite important conversations about men’s rights and societal perceptions. With a compelling story, talented cast, and a message that resonates deeply, the film promises to be more than just entertainment; it aims to be a movement towards understanding and empathy in today’s complex world. Audiences are encouraged to watch the film with an open mind, reflect on its themes, and join the dialogue for a better society.

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