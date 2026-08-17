Prem Keetanu Teaser Review: Veer Pahariya Plays a College Student, but Not Convincing Enough! (Photo Credit: YouTube)



After becoming popular for his circular-motion dance step in his debut film Sky Force, Veer Pahariya has returned with a completely different role in his second film. If his first film required him to play a disciplined Fighter pilot, in his next, he goes back to college. The teaser of the actor’s next, titled Prem Keetanu, has been released ahead of its October 2 release.

Prem Keetanu Teaser

Ahead of the film’s teaser, it was reported that the film is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Premalu. However, the teaser hints that it is not a scene-by-scene remake. The teaser focuses on the college life aspect of the protagonist, played by Veer Pahariya. In the original version, we see the film begin at the end of the protagonist’s college life. We see him struggling to make ends meet and with his love life.

Prem Keetanu’s teaser focuses more on Veer Pahariya’s character’s college life. At one point, we see his interaction with a female classmate who curses that he will never find a girlfriend over the next four years of college. This indicates that the story is centered on his college days. We also catch a glimpse of Aparshakti Khurana, who seems to be reprising a role similar to JK’s in Premalu.

Prem Keetanu promises to be a fun college-campus film about carefree boys. However, there are some moments similar to Premalu, such as the wedding scene, where Naslen meets Mamitha Baiju for the first time, and the clubbing scene, where Naslen has his heart broken. Another indicator of this being a remake is that Premalu has been taken down from JioHotstar ahead of Prem Keetanu’s release.

Overall, Prem Keetanu does not reveal much about the film or how much of it is taken from the original. What made Premalu great were its characters and their relationships with each other and pure emotions. For Prem Keetanu to recreate the magic of Premalu, it needs a strong screenplay and solid performances. So far, Veer does not fit the bill of a college student, and I hope that is only a small segment of the film.

Watch the teaser here:

More About Prem Keetanu

The film marks the debut of actress Aafiya Sayed in the lead. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, it also stars Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay. The film has been written by Deepak Kingrani and edited by Ritesh Soni. Produced by Gaurav Verma, the film’s music has been composed by Sachet Parampara, Annkur Pathak, Rahul Mishra, The Risk, and Shashi Suman.

Prem Keetanu will be released in theatres on October 2, clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3.

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