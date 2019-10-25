Saand Ki Aankh Actress Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On The Box Office Clash With Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4

Today three Bollywood big-ticket releases are arriving in cinemas and though Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 is said to take away the big chunk of the audience, Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh could prove to be a surprise package. Such movie clashes have always been a hot topic of discussion amongst the movie buffs and actress Taapsee Pannu too spilled beans in her recent interview on sharing the same date of release with contemporaries.

In an interview with Indian Express, Taapsee was asked about her feeling as Saand Ki Aankh is releasing during Diwali that too with other biggies. She says, “I’m feeling very special. Because in the cluster, we are the only women-led film which is unique. And just like Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped during Diwali, we are bringing the story of these goddesses. It is the most unique film in the cluster. If you don’t like it, I’ll be happy to take the criticism. But give us a chance.”

She also revealed that some people trolled them for choosing the wrong day for release. She quotes, “Several people tried to convince us ever since our release date was announced that it is the wrong day to release the film. We’ve been trolled, we’ve been receiving calls from everywhere. And we are like, why? Just because we are a women-led film and the others are male lead films? This is the most bizarre reason to be stepping back.”

She further says that she is confident with their content and is happy to arrive during the big festival with a women-led movie, which is usually reserved for a big hero. She describes it as a step towards a change. “Even if it hadn’t been my film, then also I would have prayed that it works so that women-led films get the confidence in releasing on a big date. Because a big date is always reserved for a big hero. Even if there is a clash, it’ll be between two big heroes. Why do we always get leftover dates? So I hope this is a step towards that change. What will happen in the worst case? You’ll fail. But people will say at least they tried,” she adds.

Now, it will be fun to see how these movies do at the box office today.

