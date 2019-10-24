Housefull 4 Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: All Set To Bring A Big Smile On The Faces Of Everyone From Audience To Producers

Housefull 4 Box Office Pre Release Buzz (1 Day Before): The big multi-starrer comedy Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol & Kriti Kharbanda in lead is just a day away from release and the expectations are sky-high. From the trailers to songs to the star cast, everything is going in the favour of the film.

Let’s have a look at how the film is doing as far as the pre-release buzz is concerned.

Reach

From North to South, East to West, this comedy franchise has reached everywhere and has entertained the group of every age group. Housefull 4 as the fourth part of the franchise carries great visibility and is being awaited by the entertainment seeking audience with bated breath.

Since the festive period is about to start, there’s much more audience that is actually looking forward to the film. I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 9/10.

Buzz

Bollywood rarely makes big comedy films these days and this one promises everything to satisfy the masses of our nation. Huge budget, out and out comedy, super interesting star cast are some of the key factors which will bring the crowd to theatres.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 8.5/10.

Overall, Housefull 4 is all set to bring a big smile on the faces of everyone starting from the audience to producers. The film won’t take a big opening because the release date falls in the Pre-Diwali period which is not a very good period for films. But still an 18-21 crores first day can be expected from the film. The real start for the film will be from Monday which is a big holiday. If the word of mouth is good then it can have a Monday in range of 35-40 crores.

