Bala Box Office Pre Release Buzz (8 Days Before): Good Reach But Confusion Around Release Date Has Affected The Buzz

Bala Box Office Pre Release Buzz: Ayushmann Khurrana is all set with his 3rd offering this year Bala after back to back Super Hits like Article 15 & Dream Girl. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it’s a comedy-drama which talks about the issue of pre-mature baldness in a hilarious way. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar & Yami Gautam in lead, the film is slated to release on November 8, 2019.

Here’s how the film is doing as far as the Pre Release Buzz is concerned-

Reach

Bala has been in the news thanks to the controversies ever since its announcement. Be it the accusations of stealing the script to the song to the war with another similar film, Bala has seen everything. Now the controversies are bad but they do good in helping the film get free publicity and visibility among the audience. Bala, for this reason, has garnered very good reach among the audience even though the release is still 7-8 days away.

The interesting promos and music of the film have also helped it. I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 7/10.

Buzz

Bala is buzzing very well in the industry as the content from the promos and music looks interesting. Ayushmann has built goodwill among the audience with back to back hits and now they are expecting another good entertainer from him. Ayushmann’s bald character has made the audience excited and no way they are going to miss watching it on big screens. The only problem here is that the release date of the film has fluctuated a lot.

But with one more week remaining for the film to hit cinemas, there’s enough time for the makers to build the buzz around its final release.

