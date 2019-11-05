Ajay Devgn Shares A Hilarious Throwback Video Featuring Arshad Warsi To Celebrate 9 Years Of Golmaal 3

While the audience loves Ajay Devgn in a rowdy avatar, seeing him in a comedy film is always like a cherry on the top. Ajay has a very good comic timing and is loved for his performance in the Golmaal franchise. The franchise starring Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor is four films old and people are looking forward to the fifth part of the film as well.

But before that happens, the third part of the film – Golmaal 3 completed 9 years and to celebrate the same, Ajay Devgn posted a hilarious video. The video is a snippet from the comedy caper and it will only make you wish that Golmaal 5 happens soon.

In the post shared by Ajay, we can see him breaking a finger of a goon, something he is very famous for in the film. Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad Warsi give a cringy reaction to it and the video refreshes your memories of this comedy film. What was even more hilarious than the video was the twisty caption that Ajay attached to it. The caption read, “Ab toh log sach mein mujhe ungli dikhaane se darte hai.”

Coming to Golmaal 5, director Rohit Shetty has been dropping subtle hints about the film happening soon. The director has however never admitted it but with songs like Aankh Marey in Simmba, he has consciously told his fans that the film will go on floors soon.

Talking about Ajay Devgn’s other projects, he will be seen in ‘Tanhaji: the Unsung Hero’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and wifey Kajol. The actor will also make a special appearance in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. Ajay also has Bhuj: The Pride of India and the sports biopic Maidaan in his kitty. Ajay will also be seen playing a cameo in SS Rajamouli’s period action film RRR.

