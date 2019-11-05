Mahesh Babu To Take A 3-Month-Break Post Sarileru Neekevvaru, Reveals Wife Namrata Shirodkar

Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu, who was last seen on big screen early this year in filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally’s action drama Maharshi, is super busy these days shooting for the final portions of his upcoming action drama, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

In an interview to a leading tabloid, Mahesh’s wife and film producer Namrata Shirodkar stated that post the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh will be taking a three-month-long break. The superstar has been working nonstop for Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru and so a much-needed break is a must before he kick starts his next.

Namrata in an interview to Times Of India said, “Yes, Mahesh is taking a three-month break after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru in January. He wants to just float through some time, be on his own, spend time with (his children) Gautam and Tara. He will also prepare for his next film.”

“He has been working non-stop for his last two films Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru. He has earned himself a break. It’s a very small break compared to the last time when he stayed away from work for three years. I think he needs a long holiday with no work pressures. He plans to take a three-month break. But knowing him, he may get restless after a month and dive right back into work.” she added

Team Sarileru Neekevvaru is currently in Kerala to shoot the final scenes of the film. This information was recently revealed that when the film’s director Anil Ravipudi took on twitter to tweet about it.

Anil’s tweet read, “#SarileruNeekevvaru team en route Kerala !!! It’s going to be one”

Talking about Sarileru Neekevvaru, the action drama will have Mahesh as Major Ajay Krishna opposite Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna.

The Anil Ravipudi directorial also has veteran actress Vijayashanti in a major role along with Praksha Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others.

The Mahesh starrer is been produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Dil Raju under AK Entertainments, G.Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt.Ltd, and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

So far the title song and posters of the film have been very well-liked by cine-goers.

The Mahesh Babu starrer will hit big screens on 12th January 2020 on occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

