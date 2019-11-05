Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Get Welcomed As Strangers & Not Stars; Actress Pens An Emotional Note

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are super busy setting new couple goals every day. The two are on a vacation and having a fun time. Meanwhile, Anushka took to Instagram to share an interesting story where a family on their trek welcomed both to their home and gave them much love without knowing how big stars the two were.

In a heartwarming incident when Anushka and Virat stopped at a small village during their 8.5 km trek to feed a calf, the owner welcomed them and offered tea. Anushka went on to express how she craves for such moments where people embrace them as humans and not stars that the world sees them as.

Anushka wrote, “Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago. While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea? So we went into the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love. We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers!

Whoever knows Virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine, simple & pure human connection. It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then I don’t know what is. A memory we will cherish forever.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Supporting the caption were pictures of the two with the family, Anushka feeding the calf and the couple posing with a beautiful landscape in the background.

