Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Winner Debojit Saha Back With A New Track ‘Shukriya’

“Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005” winner Debojit Saha, who has also sung in Bollywood movies like “Tees Maar Khan” and “Saheb, Biwi Aaur Gangster“, has unveiled his new non-film single titled “Shukriya”.

“‘Shukriya’ is a slow romantic track which will take you back to the initial days of your relationship,” said Debojit, who is the singer and composer of the track.

The setting of the song is an office romance. It was released on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel.

“Debojit is an extremely talented artiste and to collaborate with him was a great experience. Debojit has worked very hard on the song and his dedication and hard work can be seen in the track,” said the label’s MD Naushad Khan.

