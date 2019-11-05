Jacqueline Fernandez’ Happiness Has No Bound As She Features On The Billboards Across KSA

Jacqueline Fernandez is a name known to all. She has displayed remarkable acting mettle and thrown up surprises with her YouTube channel, venturing over a digital platform and a variety of movies.

The actress who was recently announced as the brand ambassador for high street retailer Splash, was the first woman celebrity to get visibility at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) airport. Following this, the actress had now made it on the billboards in the city for the same.

This is a moment of utmost pride and celebration as her craft and work’s appreciation is not just restricted to Indian boundaries but has widespread across the quarters of the world.

Being the first woman to get featured at the billboard in the KSA, the brand ensured that Jacqueline looks demure and elegant. The actress is exhilarated and couldn’t help but share the news with her Instagram family. She shared a glimpse of the billboard over Instagram.

On the professional front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with Netflix’s Drive and will be seen next in yet another Netflix’s movie “Mrs. Serial Killer“. She will also be seen in Kick franchise “Kick 2” opposite Salman Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

