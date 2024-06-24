Luv Sinha Breaks Silence On Being MIA from Sonakshi’s Wedding, Jacqueline's OTT Debut, Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh Delayed- Top Trending News

Jacqueline Fernandes will co-star with Neil Ntini Mukesh in her OTT debut, and Maniesh Paul will star in the next David Dhawan film; Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Sai Ketan Rao confirms his relationship with former co-star Shivangi Khedkar. Also making headlines is Game Of Thrones star Thomas Brodi Sangster getting married to Elon Musk’s ex-wife. Also, Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha finally responds to not attending his sister’s wedding, and more trending news from Hollywood, Bollywood, and OTT is summed up in this listicle.

Luv Sinha Breaks Silence On Not Attending Sister Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding

Sonakshi Sinha got married to Zaheer Iqbal yesterday. Sonakshi’s brothers, Luv and Kussh S. Sinha were conspicuously absent from the wedding. Additionally, Luv had posted cryptic messages implying that things were not going well between him and Sonakshi.

A news portal asked Luv why he wasn’t at Sonakshi’s wedding. He stated that he would comment if he felt it was appropriate and asked for a few days to consider the issue. “Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking,” Luv Sinha said to Hindustan Times.

Jacqueline Fernandes’s OTT Debut With Neil Nitin Mukesh

Jacqueline Fernandez is preparing to debut on an OTT platform with the web series Goats, supported by Jio Cinema. The series’ filming is almost complete, and fascinating new information is starting to emerge. According to the most recent information, the program will be a musical drama.

Fernandes will go head-to-head with Neil Nitin Mukesh in the series.

Game Of Thrones Star Thomas Brodi Sangster Got Married To Elon Musk’s Talulah Riley

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, best known for his role in Game of Thrones, married Talulah Riley. Riley was previously married to Elon Musk.

In March 2021, Talulah Riley, who gained recognition for her roles in St Trinian’s and other notable films and television shows, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who was best known for playing young Sam in the acclaimed movie Love Actually, got together on the Disney+ series Pistol set.

Maniesh Paul To Star In David Dhawan’s Next

Adding to our trending news list is Maniesh Paul. For his upcoming project, Maniesh Paul has teamed up with David Dhawan. He will portray an “interesting and important character in the movie.” An insider told Pinkvilla that Maniesh Paul has been tapped to play a compelling and significant role in a big-screen production directed by renowned filmmaker David Dhawan.

The source said, “The film will be bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani under his Tips Films,” despite the fact that the film’s details are still unknown.

Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Sai Ketan Rao Confirms His Relationship?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been in the trending news. While seemingly confirming his relationship with Shivangi Khedkar, Sai Ketan Rao is fanning the flames of his fan base. The Imlie actor went into detail during the Bigg Boss OTT 3 live feed about how they were co-stars in a show together and are still close friends. His fans are curious, though, if Sai hinted at his relationship with the actress within the contentious home.

Sai Ketan Rao was heard saying as he showed the picture frame to his fellow contestants.” Yeh meri co-star thi mere pehle show pe. 3- saal house aur dosti bahut gehri hai. Meri life mein bas 4 hi ladies hain. Wo meri family hai”. The actor became emotional and started crying uncontrollably as he thought of Shivangi.

Jahnvi Kapoor, Gulshan Deviah’s Ulajh Delayed, New Release Date Surfaces

After creating a buzz with the trailer, the Uljah team has some disappointing news for fans. In the upcoming thriller Uljah, Jahnvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew play crucial roles.

Ulajh was supposed to open in theaters on July 5, but it has since been announced that it will now open on August 2. The plot of Ulajh by Sudanshu Saria centers on the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer played by Janhvi Kapoor. The young diplomat’s struggles in both her personal and professional life will be highlighted.

