Sara Ali Khan is a well-known personality in the entertainment industry. Her family background is steeped in the glitz and glamour of showbiz. Her father, the popular Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, and her mother, the talented Amrita Singh, have been household names for years. Sara is also the granddaughter of the iconic actress Sharmila Tagore, which adds to her star-studded lineage.

But here’s something fascinating: Sara is also connected to the legendary actor Dilip Kumar. This revelation is not just surprising for us to learn but also for Sara herself, highlighting the rich and intertwined history of her family within the film industry.

Sara Ali Khan is unaware of the relation to Dilip Kumar

Sara recently gave an interview on Midday’s discussion show, Sit With Hitlist, in which she discussed numerous elements of her life. During the talk, the interviewer mentioned her outstanding family tree and disclosed that she is a distant relative of the late Dilip Kumar on her mother’s side.

As per the interviewer, Sara’s maternal grandmother, Rukhsana Sultana’s sister, Begum Para, married Nasir Khan. He was one of Muhammad Yusuf Khan’s siblings, also known as Dilip Kumar. Sara was surprised by this and expressed her amazement and thankfulness for the unexpected link to such a great figure.

“I didn’t know this! I am Dilip Kumar’s relative. I am a relative of Dilip Kumar, and I love it!,” said the Kedarnath actress.

About Sara Ali Khan’s maternal grandmother, Rukhsana Sultana

Sara talked about her grandmother mother, Rukhsana Sultana, in the interview; she was a well-known person in Delhi’s political circles. Due to Rukhsana Sultana’s death at a young age of nine months, Sara revealed that she regrettably had no personal memories of her grandma.

Sara feels sad because she didn’t get to know and learn from such a significant person in her family’s past because she didn’t have a direct relationship with her grandma.

“You know my grandmother passed away when I was nine months old, so I actually know nothing but just tremendous love.”

Sara didn’t know any specific stories about her late grandmother, Rukhsana Sultana, but she remembered her fondly for her love of bold red lipstick and stylish sunglasses.

Sara Ali Khan also mentioned that her grandmother used to practice yoga and was health-conscious. These simple details paint a picture of a vibrant and fashionable woman, showing Sara’s affectionate memory of her grandmother.

