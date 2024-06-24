“Hum Dekh Lenge Zaheer Ko,” Yo Yo Honey Singh Warns ‘Bestie’ Sonakshi Sinha’s Husband Zaheer Iqbal After The Wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are officially married! The two lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close family and friends. They threw a star-studded wedding reception party attended by Rekha, Salman Khan, even her Heeramandi co-stars, and more. While the wedding reception was newsworthy, one incident grabbed more eyeballs. Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has been friends with Sonakshi Sinha food for a long time, attended the reception and even performed with the bride and groom. Honey, before going in, spoke to the media and gave a warning to the new groom.

The video, posted by Viral Bhayani, shows Honey Singh having a pleasant conversation with a paparazzo. He is heard stating, “Hum dekh lenge ko Zaheer ko,” if Zaheer is not making Sonakshi happy. Fans have also responded to Honey’s statement, lauding him for being a good friend.

Whatever Honey Singh said was due to his great love for Sonakshi Sinha. The rapper also performed his famous hits, including Angrezi Beat, for Sonakshi and Zaheer.

While sharing pictures from their intimate wedding, Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017), in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today, that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where, with the blessings of both our families and our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other from now until forever. Sonakshi ♾️ Zaheer 23.06.2024.”

Before deciding to move forward with their relationship, Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years, after being married in a small ceremony, the couple threw a lavish reception for their film industry friends.

“I am here for the biggest celebration… bina daaru ke naachunga mai,” exclaimed Honey Singh, unable to contain his excitement. And he fulfilled his promise, as he sang and performed with the happy couple.

Yo Yo Honey Singh had earlier expressed his best wishes for the couple on Instagram.“Though I’m in London shooting for Glory’s first song, I will make sure to attend my best friend’s wedding. Sonakshi has been a significant support in my career and helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple, Sona and Zaheer! Bholenath bless them.”

The rapper and Sonakshi recently collaborated on the song ‘Kalaastar’, a sequel to their hit ‘Desi Kalaakar’ from nine years ago.

