Last year, Kill was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and received significant praise. Since then, the Indian audience has been eagerly awaiting its theatrical release. Now, we are just a few days away from experiencing this action thriller. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, the film stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala.

Kill is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The trailer received an outstanding response, with audiences amazed by the action sequences showcased. The makers have also hinted that the film, starring Lakshya, will feature intense violent sequences that will astonish moviegoers. Fans are not only eager to see what the film has in store but also to witness Lakshya’s performance on the big screen.

For Lakshya, Kill is more special as it marks his Bollywood debut and it is his first official collaboration with Dharma Productions. Recently, the actor expressed his gratitude towards the production house, saying that everyone at Dharma feels like his second family.

About Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kill actor Lakshya said, “Everyone at Dharma feels like family now. “The level of support I’ve received from them has been incredible. It doesn’t get better than this. I am incredibly fortunate and grateful.”

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Variety, producer Karan Johar described Kill as the most “violent film made out of India.” The filmmaker-producer revealed that he was completely invested in the story written by director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt. It is the first time the production house has backed something of such an extremely violent nature. In the film, Lakshya will be seen in full action mode, having trained for 8-9 months to achieve the right physique for his character.

Kill, co-produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, releases in theatres on July 5, 2024.

