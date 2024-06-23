Ram Gopal Verma was the pioneer in making the gangster genre of films in the Hinid cinema popular. From Satya to Sarkar, the cinema’s vision is to recompile some iconic movies and pop-culture references. In the years leading up to now, RGV has become a controversial figure because of his statement. The Company director revealed that he originally wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan as underworld don Dawood Ibrahim but dropped the bombshell that stopped the idea of casting Shah Rukh after one meeting. Everything we know about the movie that could have been.

The 2002 gangster drama Company’s director, Ram Gopal Varma, disclosed that he didn’t always cast Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi in mind. He revealed that he approached none other than Shah Rukh Khan to play the film’s version of the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Additionally, Abhishek Bachchan wanted to play the character of Chhota Rajan. He also considered Kamal Haasan for the role that Mohanlal ultimately took.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, RGV—who has done a similar retrospective on several of his movies—discussed the casting process and a few of the movie’s pivotal moments.

When asked if Ajay Devgn was initially considered for the Malik role, RGV responded, “At one point, I wanted Shah Rukh. I met Shah Rukh, and he was excited. I wanted Shah Rukh for Dawood. But I felt that he’s very hyper; his energy, the way he is… That’s what people like. I thought to make him very subtle – not moving at all and very silent — I thought it would look odd on screen. Which is the reason I didn’t pursue it. I just had one meeting with him, but I didn’t pursue him because I just felt that his body language is wrong for the part.”

Ram Gopal Varma revealed that he wanted Abhishek Bachchan to play the role of Chota Rajan, but he was occupied with other projects. He continued, “There is an actor and there is a performer. Shah Rukh is a performer. He’s hyperactive, which is what endears the audience to him. So, this lazy guy, sitting in the back… This is Ajay’s natural body language. So, that’s when I thought Ajay is more perfect for the role, and that’s when it happened.”

He also revealed that the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s role wasn’t designed for Mohanlal, and he considered another actor for the role. “Very initially, I actually wanted to approach Kamal for that role. I met him also. But there also I felt the same problem I had with Shah Rukh. Their natural stardom in a realistic film, it’ll just look off. Because of that, I changed my mind, and then I approached Mohanlal,” RGV concluded.

With this new information in mind, reimaging the Company with Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan feels like a fever dream, especially since Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi did a fantastic job.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Reveals Getting Dragged To The Court By Kedarnath Producers, “I Din’t Have 5 Crore…My Mother’s Father Was Dying…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News