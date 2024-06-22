In Bollywood, the age-old question of whether two actresses can be friends with this new lot of Hindi film actresses has put a new spin on it. Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone have conquered global levels with their spectacular talent and entrepreneurial skills. Both Bhatt and Padukone are owners and co-founders of their brands, Ed-A-Mama and 82E. And with superstar status comes the value of their respective brands as stars, but who wins in a battle of the brands? Deepika Or Alia? Read on to find out!

Apart from their diverse acting and producing projects, Bollywood actresses have also ventured into their businesses. Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty is a great example of celebrity products done right. Talking about brands that add value to star power, we are breaking down the comparison between Kalki 2898A Ad Actress and the jIgra Star.

Deepika Padukone owns a beauty brand called 82E, which sells skincare products, while Alia Bhatt owns a clothing line called Ed-a-Mamm, which creates personalized looks for kids and expectant mothers. Furthermore, recent reports claimed that Deepika Padukone was the top actress in India. A recent study, however, offered different perspectives on the actresses’ brand values.

A report by the financial and risk advisory firm Kroll, titled Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023: Brands, Business, Bollywood, revealed that Alia Bhatt has overtaken Deepika Padukone regarding brand value.

Alia’s Ed-a-Mamma ranked first with a value of USD 101.1 million (Rs. 844,92,10,080), while Deepika’s 82E had a slightly lower valuation of USD 96 million (Rs. 802,29,88,800). Nonetheless, the report also noted that both actresses experienced slight declines in their rankings from 2022.

The same report mentioned that despite Deepika and Alia’s brand value decline, Kiara Advani’s brand value rose significantly. Her brand’s value was approximately USD 60 million (Rs. 501,42,54,000). Additionally, the report highlighted that the top 25 celebrities, who endorsed over 300 brands across various sectors in the past year, saw a notable increase in television and digital endorsements. This surge in entrepreneurial ventures is quite empowering for India.

A few weeks ago, reports claimed that Alia Bhatt’s clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma, was set to be acquired by Reliance Brands. The reports suggested the deal was worth Rs. 300-350 crores. For context, the brand initially focused on kids’ wear for ages 4 to 12 and later expanded to include maternity wear. It has been primarily sold through online platforms as well as retail chains like Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop. Alia, Deepika, Kiara, and many other actresses’ entrepreneurial ventures are inspiring.

