The makers of Kalki 2898 AD released a new trailer on Friday. We are just a few days away from the release of one of the biggest movies of 2024. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the magnum opus stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The fans and movie-going audience are quite excited about the movie. A celebrity who has shared his excitement is Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga often makes headlines for his movies Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal. Some netizens and celebrities have often called him out for extreme violence and misogyny in his films. The director often has to react to these statements regarding his movies. However, Sandeep shared his reaction to someone’s movie this time, and it’s a good one!

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Prabhas & Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD Trailer

The new Kalki 2898 AD trailer has not only impressed the fans but also the Animal director. Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared his thoughts on his ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) page. Sandeep posted, “Superb trailer. Saw it three times. This is definitely a very new world & a very new experience. FDFS Pakka @nagashwin7 time to party.”

The director also shared his excitement about when the first trailer was released. On June 11, the Kabir Singh directed posted, “I’m excited to see this new world! 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐋𝐄 𝐁𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐖.”

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD makers also released new posters along with the latest trailer. The film also stars Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Saswata Chatterjee, Shobana, and others. It is slated to release in theatres on June 27, 2024.

On the other hand, Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga will collaborate on a Telugu movie called Spirit. Earlier, Vanga hinted that it would have lots of violence and action scenes. The movie is expected to be released by the end of the year.

