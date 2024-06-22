Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. In the past two weeks, the makers have dropped two trailers. Fans can’t wait to watch this science fiction mythological drama on the big screen.

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD is cited as the most expensive Indian film ever made so far. The story is inspired by the Hindu mythological saga of Lord Vishnu’s last avatar ‘Kalki’. As the movie is set in a distant future, the set-up is such that it differs from our current world. Amidst all the excitement for the release of Prabhas‘ film, another Hollywood concept artist has accused the makers of plagiarism.

A Hollywood concept artist took to their ‘X’ page to call out the makers of Kalki 2898 AD for allegedly plagiarising his work for Star Trek: Prodigy. Oliver posted, “Sad to see that some of the work I did for Star Trek: Prodigy got stolen by Vyjayanthi movies in their trailer. This is the matte painting I did for Star Trek under direction of Ben Hibon and Alessandro Taini and then as it appears in the trailer.” In the same post, Oliver shared that the makers reportedly stole work of concept artist Sung Choi.

Sad to see that some of the work I did for Star Trek: Prodigy got stolen by Vyjayanthi movies in their trailer:https://t.co/KWrFKJkksn This is the matte painting I did for Star Trek under direction of Ben Hibon and Alessandro Taini and then as it appears in the trailer. pic.twitter.com/CYFP008Rd7 — Oliver Beck (@OliverBeckArt) June 13, 2024

In an interview with Indian Express, Oliver Beck said, “It might be difficult to see the plagiarism when you are not an artist. You might not see it immediately, but all my artist friends that I have talked to and the artist community are very clear that this was referenced from my work, and you can see clearly that the main takeaways are the colour palettes, it is the same, and also the shapes. It is not an exact copy, but the shapes are similar. It is too much of a coincidence because they also contacted me to work on this film. So, they know my portfolio, and they have seen my work, so it is too much of a coincidence.”

They also stole work directly from the very talented Sung Choi. pic.twitter.com/OUt6EZrrJV — Oliver Beck (@OliverBeckArt) June 13, 2024

In the interview, Oliver Beck revealed that he was approached by Kalki 2898 AD makers to work on the film. However, things didn’t work out. Oliver shared how his view of the Indian film industry has shaped due to this incident.

“I actually thought it could be a viable option to work in the Indian film industry because it is always good to be diverse as an artist. Also, in Hollywood, there was a strike going on and there was not much work there. But after this incident, I talked to a few artists from India and they told me that it isn’t a nice industry to work in. As they spend a lot of money on actors, there is no budget left to pay artists, and they resort to plagiarizing and doing some cheap work, and it is really unpleasant. I spoke to another person who worked on Kalki 2898 AD, but they quit after only a week because of a bad work environment. I have received a lot of negative feedback, and now I am not interested in working in that industry,” shared the artist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki 2898 – AD (@kalki2898ad)

Kalki 2898 AD is slated to release in theatres on June 27, 2024.

