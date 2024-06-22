Big-budget films go hand in hand with Prabhas. After the tremendous success of the Baahubali franchise, all the films featuring him have been expensive films. Even his last release, Salaar, was mounted on a huge scale, and it became a success after raking in a hefty sum at the worldwide box office. Now, his upcoming biggie, Kalki 2898 AD, is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever, so the stakes are really high!

Prabhas has already attained unparalleled stardom on a pan-Indian level and has proven his pull several times. With his next release, a sci-fi dystopian film, the superstar is set to make a noise on a pan-global level, and the makers have left no stone unturned in presenting their film on the highest level possible. Right from marketing to securing a grand release, the makers are doing their best.

With so much going on about the film and considering Prabhas’ stardom, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD demanded hefty prices from distributors in exchange for theatrical rights. However, as the demanded price was too much for the distributors, and producer C Aswani Dutt didn’t want to sell his film at a lower price, it has been learned that the deal was done on an advance basis.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, the value of Kalki 2898 AD‘s theatrical rights in the Telugu states is around 180 crores. The remaining South Indian states have been locked for 50 crores. Rights of the Hindi belt are locked at 100 crores, and even overseas rights are valued at around 100 crores. So, after combining all these numbers, the breakeven value stands at 430 crores share, which means the film will need to earn around 800 crores gross at the worldwide box office to be a clean hit.

So, the film will need to earn more than Salaar to be a clean hit. And for that, it’ll need very strong content. For those who don’t know, Salaar earned 615.26 crores gross globally.

(Please note that breakeven is a different concept, and usually, theatrical success is defined by the box office returns made by the film after recovering its budget)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

