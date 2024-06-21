Munjya, starring Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma in the lead roles, is doing really well at the Indian box office. It’s another addition to the list of Bollywood surprises in 2024. With its current glorious run, the film has joined Shaitaan and Article 370 to become the third hit in the domestic market for Bollywood in 2024. Do you want to know how much returns it has earned against its budget? Keep reading!

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the horror comedy had a negligible buzz in the pre-release phase, and no one had any expectations from the film. However, as the content is always the king, the film worked wonders right from its opening day and then went on to show promising legs during its theatrical run. It has already completed two weeks in theatres, and it is showing no signs of exhaustion.

Munjya has attained a total of 71 crores net at the Indian box office in 14 days. For those who don’t know, it is made at a very controlled cost of 30 crores. So, against this budget, the film has raked in impressive returns of 41 crores so far through the domestic run. Calculated further, it equals a massive 136.66% box office returns.

So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, Munjya has secured a hit tag at the Indian box office. It’s a big achievement as, in 2024, so far, only two Bollywood films managed to get a hit tag before this Aditya Sarpotdar directorial. Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan was the first Bollywood hit of 2024. Yami Gautam’s Article 370 joined the list as the second hit.

By today or tomorrow, Munjya will get the tag of super-hit once it hits 75 crores at the Indian box office. To secure a super duper-hit tag, the film will need to earn 90 crores, which is easily possible.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

