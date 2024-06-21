At the end of its first-week run, Chandu Champion has entered the list of Top-10 biggest earners of 2024 after their first-week run. Of course, the year hasn’t been great for movies all over, and hence, there are hardly any big scores. In fact, Fighter is the only movie that could get a score of over 100 crores in its first week and almost reached 150 crores. On the other hand, Shaitaan comfortably went past 75 crores.

From Chandu Champion, there were good expectations given the way it was aggressively promoted and marketed. Moreover with Kartik Aaryan in the lead, Kabir Khan as the director and Sajid Nadiadwala as the producer, the film was set up quite well as well from the content and placement perspective. That’s why expectations were that the film would be higher after its first week, especially since its content was well appreciated.

Ideally, it should have been in the Top-3 rather comfortably. However, it finds itself at Number 6 spot while narrowly missing out on Top-5 with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan just above it.

This is how the Top-10 best Week One/first seven days of 2024 look like:

Fighter – 143.85 crores Shaitaan – 81.60 crores Crew – 47.54 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 47.18 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 44.67 crores Chandu Champion – 40.13 crores Article 370 – 38.82 crores Munjya – 36.50 crores Yodha – 26.09 crores Mr. & Mrs. Mahi – 24.89 crores

The film that is now out of the Top-10 list is HanuMan [Hindi]. It’s to the credit of the film that it managed to stay there for the entire first half to the year after its first week score of 24.69 crores. However, that further goes on to show how difficult it has been for most of the films to collect this year, with big numbers just not coming in. Hopefully, there will be bigger scores in months to come, and we will have a solid churn of movies finding a place in the Top-10 with much bigger scores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

