Netflix has released its updated list of the 10 Most Viewed Indian films. There has been some exponential growth, especially for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was rejected miserably at the Indian box office. Scroll below to learn where Crew, Laapataa Ladies, and others are ranked.

OTT is blooming, and this year seems highly favorable for Indian content. One wouldn’t have imagined that Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, would land on the global list despite the language barrier. Even Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is trending on the second spot in the list of the Top 10 non-English films.

Crew tops Most Viewed Indian Films on Netflix (2024)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu led Crew continues to reign in the OTT space. It has garnered 17.9 million views and is the most-viewed Indian film on Netflix so far in 2024.

It is followed by Laapataa Ladies, which currently stands at 17.1 million and may soon conquer the throne! It is to be noted that Kiran Rao‘s directorial was released on April 26, 2024, but it still piques the curiosity of viewers.

On the other hand, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has witnessed 176% growth in views in its second week. From 2.9 million, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer has surged to 8 million and ranks 7th on the list.

Take a look at 10 Most Viewed Indian Films on Netflix in 2024 below:

Crew: 17.9 million Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 million Shaitaan: 14.8 million Fighter: 14 million Animal: 13.6 million Dunki: 10.8 million Bhakshak: 10.4 million Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 8 million Murder Mubarak: 6.3 million Article 370: 5.8 million

Next week is going to be exciting because a lot of shuffles are expected. Let’s see which movie stands strong and who slips down their position.

