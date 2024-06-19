Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s action-packed film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan might not have been that successful in bringing audiences to the theatres, but it seems to entertain viewers online quite well. It is enjoying one of the top spots on Netflix’s weekly global top 10 films list [non-english]. The movie has beaten Godzilla Minus One with a marginal difference. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for helming films like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. It featured Akshay and Tiger as the main leads; these actors have made a name for themselves in the action space. Although Akshay is far more senior than Tiger, the latter hardly has any actor who does stunts like Shroff. It was a great combination, but unfortunately, the viewers did not appreciate the film much at the theatres, and it was reportedly a flop.

On June 2, 2024, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, premiered on Netflix. In its debut week, the movie was at the seventh spot with 2.9 million views. This week, it climbed up five spots and took Godzilla Minus One’s place at #2 from June 3 to June 9. For the latest week from June 10 to June 16, Bollywood movies have beaten the Japanese language movies.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has reached the #2 position with 5.1 million views and has been watched for 13.9 million hours. Meanwhile, Godzilla Minus One is at the 4th spot with 3.8 million views. The Kaiju movie has been watched for 7.9 million hours. Akshay Kumar’s film has 34.21% more views than Takashi Yamazaki‘s Oscar-winning flick.

Under Paris is the top film on Netflix’s global top 10 list for non-English, with 28.7 million. This is the second consecutive week that the French movie is dominating at the #1 position.

For the unversed, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy in key roles alongside Tiger and Akshay. The movie was released in theatres on April 11 and is now streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, Khiladi Akshay Kumar has moved on to his next project, Sarfira, and the film’s trailer was released recently. It will be released on July 12.

