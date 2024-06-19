The first-ever anime adaptation of the hit manga, Rising Impact, is soon going to premiere on Netflix. The manga series, written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, had a huge fan following when it was serialized from the late 1990s to the early 2000s.

Rising Impact tells the story of a third-grader named Gawain Nanaumi, who loves baseball but soon realizes that golf might be the right choice for him after meeting a female professional golfer. So when will Rising Impact premiere on Netflix? Continue reading to find out.

Rising Impact: Release Date on Netflix

Rising Impact is being adapted into not just one, but a two-season anime on Netflix, with both premiering this year. The first season will debut on the streaming platform on June 22nd, followed by the second season on August 6th. The number of episodes in the two installments has not been revealed yet.

Netflix’s Rising Impact: Storyline

Rising Impact follows Gawain Nanaumi, a third-grader with a passion for baseball, who learns about golf from professional golfer Kiria Noshino. She tells him he can hit a golf ball farther than any other sport will let him. Using his strength and skills from living in the mountains, Gawain hits the ball impressively far, even better than rivaling professionals.

With Kiria’s help, he joins Camelot Academy, a top school for golfers. Gawain dreams of becoming the best professional golfer, but he must face tough challenges and other talented golf prodigies along the way.

Netflix’s Rising Impact: Cast and Characters

The series features a talented voice cast including Misaki Kuno as Gawain Nanaumi and Yo Taichi as Kiria Noshino. In addition, Yumiri Hanamori stars as Gawain’s rival, Lancelot Norman, Atsumi Tanezaki plays Kiria’s younger sister, Kurumi Noshino, Katsuyuki Konishi portrays Kai Todoin, a bright student at the academy, and Shunsuke Takeuchi essays Riser Hopkins, an elementary schooler who plays like a professional golfer.

The rest of the cast includes Yuto Uemura as Liebel Ringvald, a skilled sixth grader, Kaede Hondo as Yumiko Koizumi, a junior champion, Yumi Uchiyama as Platalissa Bonaire, a talented girl who wants to return to her home in Britain, and Eiji Takamoto as Wanglian Li, a professional player.

The anime is directed by Hitoshi Nanba, from a script by Michihiro Tsuchiya. Kiyotaka Oshiyama has designed the characters and the music has been composed by Masaru Yokoyama. Lay-duce is the studio behind the animation.

Netflix’s Rising Impact: Trailer

The trailer for the first season of Rising Impact is now out. Watch it below:

Must Read: Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux: Everything We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News