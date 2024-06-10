Netflix’s Ultraman: Rising: How And When To Watch The New Anime Film?

Following the conclusion of the anime series Ultraman on Netflix, the superhero returns to the streaming platform in a new avatar. Ultraman: Rising is a reimagining of the Japanese superhero saga, with a fresh story and 3D CG animation.

The film tells the story of Ken Sato, a baseball player leading a secret double life as the giant superhero, Ultraman, who is forced to adopt a baby kaiju, a giant monster, after defeating his mother. If the premise sounds intriguing enough, here is how and when you can watch Ultraman: Rising.

How to Watch Ultraman: Rising? Release Date Explored

Ultraman: Rising will be released on Netflix on Friday, June 14th, 2024. To watch the film, you need to have an active subscription to Netflix. The streaming platform offers three subscription plans: a standard ads-supported at $6.99 per month, a standard ads-free plan at $15.49 per month, and a premium plan with 4K support at $22.99 per month.

What is Ultraman: Rising About?

While Ultraman is known to fight giants, the superhero will face a new challenge in Ultraman: Rising—raising a giant. The film revolves around Ken Sato, an egoistic baseball player secretly living as a superhero. As he struggles to balance his sports career and hero duties, Ken faces another challenge in his life: he has to adopt and take care of a giant baby.

“With Tokyo under siege from rising monster attacks, baseball star Ken Sato reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of #Ultraman. But the titanic superhero meets his match when he reluctantly adopts a 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju. Sato must rise above his ego to balance work and parenthood while protecting the baby from forces bent on exploiting her for their dark plans,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

Who Stars in Ultraman: Rising?

The English language version of the film features the voices of Christopher Sean as Ken Sato/Ultraman, Gedde Watanabe as Professor Sato, Tamlyn Tomita as Emiko Sato, Keone Young as Dr. Onda, Julia Harriman as Ami, Hiro Nakamura as Kenji, and Lee Shorten as Captain Aoshima.

Ultraman: Rising is directed by debutant Shannon Tindle from a script he co-wrote with Marc Haimes. The project is a Japanese-American co-production, with Netflix Animation and Tsuburaya Productions as producers. Industrial Light & Magic is the animation studio behind the film.

Is There a Trailer for Ultraman: Rising?

Netflix released the official trailer for Ultraman: Rising in May this year, which teases a fun-filled, adventurous ride. Watch it below:

