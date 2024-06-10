While Mission: Yozakura Family has been on-air since April this year, the English dub version of the anime is yet to hit the screens. Fortunately, its international release date has finally been announced.

The show, an adaptation of the manga series of the same name, tells the story of a high school student, Taiyou Asano, whose only friend is Mutsumi Yozakura, who comes from a family of spies. When Mutsumi’s overprotective brother targets Taiyou, Taiyou gets embroiled in the dark secrets of the spy family.

Mission: Yozakura Family English Dub Release Date

Mission: Yozakura Family English Dub is slated to premiere on Hulu in the US on Monday, June 17th, 2024. Hulu has also been releasing the Japanese version of the anime in the US on the same day as its release in Japan, while Disney+ is the streaming platform for international territories.

The series originally premiered on April 7th and is still airing episodes weekly on Sundays. There will now be over a 2-month gap between the Japanese and the English Dub release, as the dubbed episodes will be airing every Monday, beginning from June 17th. Mission: Yozakura Family is going to feature 27 episodes in total.

What is Mission: Yozakura Family About?

The anime revolves around Taiyou Asano, a socially awkward high school student whose parents died in a car crash. The only person he finds solace with is his childhood best friend, Mutsumi Yozakura, who leads the world’s strongest family of spies. Taiyou and Mutsumi’s closeness is not appreciated by the latter’s brother, Kyouichirou Yozakura, who is overprotective of her.

As Taiyou is targeted by Kyouichirou, he is forced to marry Mutsumi. Taiyou’s life then turns into chaos as he becomes a member of the Yozakura family. He endeavours to become a powerful spy to protect his wife and learns some dark secrets about the family and his own past.

Mission: Yozakura Family is written and directed by Mirai Minato, with character designs by Mizuki Takahashi, who also serves as the chief animation director. Silver Link is the animation studio behind the project.

