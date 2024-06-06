FX on Hulu’s Clipped shows a dramatized version of one of the most controversial moments in NBA history. The sports drama showcases the real story of Donald Sterling, the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, whose racist remarks were recorded on camera by his mistress, leading to a shocking scandal.

Clipped a miniseries, like other original Hulu shows, will be releasing episodes weekly instead of dropping the complete season altogether. So how many episodes are there in Clipped and what is their release schedule? Continue reading to find out.

FX on Hulu’s Clipped: Number of Episodes and Release Schedule

Clipped is going to feature six episodes. The first two episodes of the show are set to premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024. The rest of the four episodes will be coming out weekly on Tuesdays, with the finale scheduled to air on July 2nd. Here is the complete release schedule:

Episode 1: White Party: June 4th, 2024

Episode 2: A Blessing and a Curse: June 4th, 2024

Episode 3: Let the Games Began: June 11th, 2024

Episode 4: Winning Ugly: June 18th, 2024

Episode 5: The Best Worlds: June 25th, 2024

Episode 6: Keep Smiling: July 2nd, 2024

Clipped is Based on ESPN’s The Sterling Affairs Podcast

The show is an adaptation of the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast, The Sterling Affairs, which chronicles the real-life scandal of an NBA owner’s racist remarks that were caught on tape and became public knowledge. The show follows famous coach Doc Rivers, who joined the Clippers in 2013, hoping to win their first championship despite the difficult owner, Donald Sterling, who is cheap, unpredictable, and a bully.

Doc tries to limit Sterling’s impact while a courtside power struggle grows between Sterling’s assistant, V. Stiviano, and his wife and business partner, Shelly. The series also delves into the impact the leaked tape had on the ‘most cursed team’ in the league as they tried to focus on the game despite the scandal.

Clipped Features a Stellar Ensemble Cast

The show has an impressive cast, with Laurence Fishburne starring as Doc Rivers and Ed O’Neill essaying the role of Donald Sterling. Clipped also stars Jacki Weaver as Shelly Sterling, Cleopatra Coleman as V. Stiviano, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Chris Paul, Kelly AuCoin as Andy Roeser, Clifton Davis as Elgin Baylor, Rich Sommer as Seth Burton, Harriet Sansom Harris as Justine, and Corbin Bernsen as Pierce O’Donnell.

