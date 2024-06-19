The follow-up to 2019’s movie Joker is back with the title, Joker: Folie à Deux, which means shared madness in French. The first chapter told the origin story of the Clown Prince of Crime and besides becoming extremely successful, it also won numerous awards and made over $1 billion at the box office. As the standalone movie is getting a sequel with a star-studded cast, and some other exciting revelations have been released along the trailer, Warner Bros. can expect another successful win.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming sequel to Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Joker: Folie à Deux Release Date

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to land in cinemas on October 4, 2024. The date will mark five years since Joker was released and is expected to become a huge awards contender just like the original movie.

Joker: Folie à Deux Cast

As in the original movie, the sequel will be led by Joaquin Phoenix who will reprise his role as the Clown Prince of Crime. Alongside him, Zazie Beetz will also return as Sophie Drummond. The new addition to the cast members are Lady Gaga, playing Harley Quinn, Brendan Gleeson in an undisclosed role, George Carroll, Gattlin Griffith, Troy Metcalf, Sam Wren Vincent, Alfred Rubin Thompson, Mike Houston, Jimmy Smagula, Anthony Gullota, Jacob Lofland, Catherine Keener, and Harry Lawtey, as per ScreenRant.

Joker: Folie à Deux Trailer

The official trailer of Joker: Folie à Deux suggests that a good portion of the sequel will take place in Arkham, picking up from where the original film concluded. Here’s the trailer of the movie.

Joker: Folie à Deux Plot

Directed and written by Todd Phillips, the sequel is expected to pick up where the original movie ended. Although the official plot has not yet been released, the movie will follow Arthur Fleck, a marginalized rent-a-clown and aspiring stand-up comedian who grapples with a mental disorder causing uncontrollable laughter. After enduring bullying, losing his mother, and financial hardship, he turns to violence. The first film concludes with him in the Arkham Asylum, where it’s hinted that he might have killed a therapist.

In the next chapter, it is speculated Arthur will be under the care of Harley Quinn, potentially leading to a tumultuous relationship where she becomes his willing accomplice. Their toxic dynamic will likely lead to Harley’s spiral into darkness, navigating perilous situations alongside the Joker.

Must Read: Chicago Fire Season 13: New Cast At Firehouse 51 Revealed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News