Following a hiatus, acclaimed director Jeff Nichols is back with a star-studded cast consisting of Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, and Michael Shannon for his next film, The Bikeriders. The movie, which was reportedly set to release on December 1, 2023 after its premiere at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival, is now releasing in June 2024. After Disney and 20th Century Studios decided to drop the movie, Focus Features swooped in to take the rights, and its global distribution will be handled by Universal Pictures International.

Here’s everything you need to know about the crime drama.

The Bikeriders Release Date

The Bikeriders was originally scheduled for December 1, 2023 release, but will now land in cinemas on 21st June.

The Bikeriders Cast

Alongside Shannon, Hardy, Butler, and Comer, the film will also star Boyd Holbrook, Norman Reedus, Mike Faist, Damon Herriman, Toby Wallace, and others, promising an amazing ensemble performance.

Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing through Tri-State and Fred Berger will be the executive producer.

The Bikeriders Trailer

The official trailer of The Bikeriders was released on September 6, 2023, and a second trailer was released on February 29, 2024. Have a look at both:

The Bikeriders Plot

The official synopsis of The Bikeriders read, “The Bikeriders captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Jodie Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Austin Butler), the newest member of the Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals led by the enigmatic Johnny (Tom Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.”

Based on the book by photographer Danny Lyon of the same name, the movie will offer a glimpse of the bike culture in the 1960s. It is expected to be a different kind of adaptation which will center on the Vandals Motorcycle Club, depicting their evolution from a local club to a formidable gang. Butler will star as Benny, who is unconditionally devoted to the club like its founder, Johnny, played by Hardy. Comer stars as Kathy, Benny’s wife who fell for him at a young age and bears the consequences of his involvement in the group.

