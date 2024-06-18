Amazon Prime Video has recently released the first trailer for My Spy The Eternal City, starring Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman. The movie is a sequel to My Spy, a family action comedy that was released during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and became an unexpected hit.

The original movie, picked up by STXfilms during the theatrical shutdown, introduced audiences to JJ (Dave Bautista), a tough CIA operative who ends up at the mercy of a clever nine-year-old named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) after being assigned to surveil her family undercover. The movie was written by Jon and Eric Hoeber, known for Transformers: Rise of Beasts, and directed by Pete Segal. As per ScreenEngine, the film became the third most-watched of the year on SVOD.

Here’s everything you need to know about My Spy: The Eternal City.

My Spy The Eternal City Release Date

My Spy: The Eternal City will be released on Prime Video on July 18.

My Spy The Eternal City Trailer

Here’s the official trailer of My Spy: The Eternal City.

My Spy The Eternal City Cast

Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman will reprise their roles in addition to Kristen Schaal, Ken Jeong, Nicola Correia-Damude, Devere Rogers, and Noah Danby. Anna Daris, Taeho K, Craig Robinson, and Flula Borg will be the newcomers joining the cast.

Segal will return as the director, and Eric and Jon Hoeber will be the scriptwriters. The movie will be produced by Chris Bender and Jake Weiner for Good Fear Content, Bautista and Jonathan Meisner for Dogbone Entertainment, Segal, Robert Simonds, and Gigi Pritzker for Madison Wells. Jon and Erich Hoeber served as executive producers, along with Adam Fogelson, Sam Brown, and Madison Wells’ Rachel Shane.

My Spy The Eternal City Plot

In the sequel My Spy The Eternal City, Sophie, who is now a teenager, convinces JJ to chaperone her school choir trip to Italy. During their visit, they find themselves entangled in an international terrorist plot aimed at CIA Chief David Kim and his son Collin, who happens to be Sophie’s best friend. Ken Jeong will portray David Kim, while Taeho K will play Collins.

My Spy is streaming on Prime Video.

Must Read: Agents Of Mystery: Everything You Should Know About The Thriller Korean Reality Series On Netflix

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News