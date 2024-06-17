Land of Women on Apple TV+: All You Need to Know About the Comedy Thriller Series

Apple TV+’s upcoming series Land of Women looks like the right mix of comedy, thrill, and family drama. The show follows Gala, a rich New Yorker who is forced to flee the city along with her mother and teenage daughter when her husband disappears after failing to repay a loan.

As Gala reaches her mother’s hometown in Spain, the trio tries to adjust to their new life while also learning some hidden family secrets. If you find the premise interesting, here is everything you should know about Apple TV+’s Land of Women.

Land of Women on Apple TV+: Release Schedule and Number of Episodes

Land of Women is going to feature six episodes; however, instead of dropping the complete season at once, a weekly schedule will be followed. The first two episodes will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 26th, 2024, and then the rest of the episodes will be released once every week on Wednesdays, until the finale on July 24th. Here is the complete release schedule:

Episode 1: June 26th

Episode 3: July 3rd

Episode 4: July 10th

Episode 5: July 17th

Episode 6: July 24th

Land of Women on Apple TV+: Plot

Land of Women is a story of adventure, familial bonds, and deception, set in a beautiful Spanish town. As per the official synopsis by Apple TV+, the show follows “Gala, a well-to-do New Yorker, who has her life turned upside down when her husband fails to repay a debt to the wrong people.”

“With dangerous criminals searching for her family and now vanished husband, Gala is forced to leave the city with her aging mother Julia and teenage daughter Kate to her mother’s hometown in northern Spain — a place that Julia fled 50 years ago — to start life anew and hope their identities remain hidden. But gossip in the charming wine town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.”

Land of Women on Apple TV+: Cast

The show stars Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria in the role of Gala. Veteran Spanish actress Carmen Maura plays her mother, Julia, and newcomer Victoria Bazua plays her daughter, Kate. The rest of the cast includes Santiago Cabrera as Amat, Gloria Muñoz as Mariona, Amaury Nolasco as Kevin, Layna Sheppard as Maggie, and Jim Kitson as Hank.

Eva Longoria also serves as an executive producer on the project, along with Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira, Sandra Condito, and Ben Spector. The English and Spanish language series, created by Campos and Neira, is based on Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel, La Tierra de las Mujeres.

Land of Women on Apple TV+: Trailer

Apple TV+ unveiled the official trailer for Land of Women earlier this month. Watch it below:

