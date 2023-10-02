Eva Longoria is known for speaking her mind when it comes to intimacy and s*x, and she has never shied away from talking about it. And when Eva says Brazilian wax brings better s*x in your bedroom, listen to your mama then. This one time, the diva had advised her girls to get dirty down there and get a Brazilian wax to enjoy better intimacy with their partners. Scroll ahead to read that.

Apparently, Brazilian wax gives better org*sm. Eva wouldn’t know any better if she had not faced it in real life. Once, the diva had mentioned how she was not sure of reaching her climax because of a small glitch – her p*bic hair.

Once, in an interview with Cosmopolitan, when Eva Longoria was asked to give s*x advice to the girls, the actress told, “Get a Brazilian wax. It makes s*x better, orgasmwise. It’s like the difference between this [she pats her arm lightly] and this [rubs her arm].”

Well, she knew what she was talking about. But what about the pain that comes with the wax? Recalling her first time Brazilian wax, Eva Longoria further added, “Believe me, the first time I did it, the technician did half, and I was like “Stop!” She said, “Sit down, I have to finish.” But then it gets easier. The more you do it, the less hair grows back. But yeah, I love it. I swear by it.” So what about the s*x? Well, according to Eva, “Every woman should try a Brazilian wax once. And then the s*x they have afterward will make them keep coming back!”

Well, that’s it. Ladies, did you take notes? If you want to have a smooth s*x with your partner and get better org*sm then Brazilian wax it is! Haha!

What are your thoughts about Eva Longoria’s opinion? Let us know.

