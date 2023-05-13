Eva Longoria is a celebrity who has never minced her words and made bold and fierce statements. Be it calling out after getting bullied or making remarks about people of colour, the actress has said it all, whatever was needed, whenever needed. It was once she even shared her s*xual experiences and how she was missing out on a huge part of life due to a glitch!

The actress once confessed in an interview that she was unsure if she reached a climax after org*smed since there was a major glitch. And the reason was her p*bic hair. Eva identified it as the culprit, leaving her h*rny even after org*sm.

In an interview with the Mirror, Eva Longoria said, “It was when I was 25 or 26, I never waxed or really paid attention to that area. It opened the door to a whole new sexual side of me. Getting in touch with your inner sex goddess would begin with the Brazilian wax.”

Eva Longoria revealed, “Before when I had sex I used to think afterward, “Did I? Er… I think so’…I was never really sure.” The actress even confessed that after having Brazilian wax for the first time she felt a lot changed in her body leaving her feeling liberated. ‘Tell It Like A Woman’ actress said, “It opened the door to a whole new sexual side of me. The first time I did it after the wax I was like, ‘What’s going on with my body? Oh, my God! Now I’m becoming more orgasmic with age, which is awesome. I can’t wait until I’m 40. If it keeps increasing this way, watch out world!”

The actress shot to fame with the series, Desperate Housewives where she played Gabrielle Sollis. She was last seen in ‘Unplugged’ and ‘Tell It Like A Woman’ in 2022. Eva Longoria made her debut as a director with Flamin’ Hot.

The film is based on the memoir A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive, who are said to invent the Flamin Hot Cheetos. The biographical comedy-drama will be released on Hulu and Disney+ in June.

