One has to agree that there are a very few people that the world is interested to know every single detail about, and Timothee Chalamet holds one of the top positions in the list. Currently dating Kylie Jenner (allegedly), Timothee is an actor who has a Fandom and is even a labelled thirst trap on the Internet. And while many across the globe continue, we have another addition to the brigade of people obsessed with Chalamet, and it is none other than Guardians Of The Galaxy’s leading man Chris Pratt.

Chris is known for his antiques on Instagram. The Star Lord fame is not someone who holds back when it comes to appreciating or even calling out someone. Pratt recently attended an NBA game and had an exciting streak of pictures to share from the same but what caught the attention of the netizens was him thirsting over Timothee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. It is not just Kylie Jenner from the celebrities who is into Timothee Chalamet but even Chris Pratt calls him America’s tastiest snack. This new content on the internet is what you need this weekend. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In his new Instagram post, Chris Pratt can be seen attending a game. He shared a series of pictures from the same as he flaunted getting a courtside Laker’s seat and later also listed down the privileges. He shared pictures of ten NBA playoffs cupcake courtside Lakers seats offer an exclusive VIP buffet bar and restaurant with free drinks, delicious Tomahawk chops, cupcakes, and even America’s “tastiest snack,” the Timothée Chalamet. “You know what? I get it,” he added in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

The video is going viral right now. This camaraderie between Chris Pratt and Timothee Chalamet is winning the internet. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Confirms Relationship With Female Rapper 070 Shake 3 Years After Breakup With Timothee Chalamet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News